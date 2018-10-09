

CTVNews.ca Staff





A trio of adorable Saint Bernard dogs is in need of a loving permanent home – but prospective owners are warned that the “gentle giants” who must be adopted together come with a gigantic food bill.

The Edmonton Humane Society acknowledges that burly brothers Goliath, Gunther and Gasket pose a “giant adoption problem.”

The two-year-old dogs were transferred to EHS underweight but otherwise healthy. Feeding them costs around $300 each month.

All three have been neutered and weigh in at over 115 pounds each.

The canine companions are described as friendly and playful, but EHS said they show signs of anxiety when separated so must be adopted together.

“These three gentle giants have won over the hearts of staff and volunteers – even with the excessive drool,” Jamey Blair, manager of animal health and protection at EHS, said in a news release.

“While their status as bonded pets creates a unique challenge to find a home that can care for all 350 pounds of them, we are confident that there is a family out there who will give these three dogs their second chance. “

EHS reminded those interested to consider the expenses, including vet bills, of adopting giant-breed dogs like Saint Bernards, who have a life expectancy of eight to 10 years.

The humane society has also recommended the trio be adopted into a home with a large outdoor area. Because of the dogs’ size, the adoptive family should have either older children or no kids at all, EHS said.

The dogs appear to be house trained and get along with other dogs, EHS said.

Goliath, Gunther and Gasket will be available for adoption on Wednesday.

Those interested in adopting the dogs must email to schedule an appointment to meet them, and will be required to go through an adoption interview with all family members present to ensure it can fulfill the animals' needs.

A City of Edmonton bylaw only allows three dogs per residence.