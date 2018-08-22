

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario animal shelter says they are “overwhelmed” by the number of adoption offers they’ve received for 12 rescued beagle puppies that were abandoned on the side of the road.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the vice president of the Alliston Humane Society, said they can’t accept any more adoption applications for the animals.

“We are overwhelmed with the number of potential adopters,” Jane Clarke wrote.

The 10-week-old puppies were found in two different locations, north of Toronto, on Tuesday. Five of the beagles were found on the side of the road in Adjala-Tosorontio Township and the other seven were discovered in Amaranth Township approximately 12 hours later.

Jackie Akeson, the humane society’s treasurer, said the puppies were lucky to be found when they were.

“You look at the weather out today. It’s pouring rain. They’re out in the elements. There are coyotes in this area,” she told CTV Barrie on Tuesday. “They’re quite fortunate.”

Two of the puppies are being examined at the shelter, but Akeson said they’re all doing well overall.

Even though the animals were found in different locations and there are so many of them, the humane society believes the 12 beagles came from the same litter.

“It’s quite possible. They seem to be the same age,” she said. “It is a large litter, but it does happen.”

The puppies will be cared for in the shelter for the next week before they’re put up for adoption.

The Alliston Humane Society is urging anyone with information about where the beagles came from and who abandoned them to contact the Ontario SPCA. They’re also asking anyone who may be struggling to care for their pets to reach out to their nearest shelter before resorting to drastic measures, such as abandonment.

With a report from CTV Barrie’s Rob Cooper