Animals seized from abandoned pet store at West Edmonton Mall
A cage belonging to a bearded dragon is seen in this photo released by the Edmonton Humane Society. (Source: Edmonton Humane Society, Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 2:52PM EST
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Humane Society says it has rescued a large number of animals from a pet store in West Edmonton Mall following concerns that they had been abandoned.
The humane society says it seized the animals on Tuesday and an investigation is underway.
The animals included small mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish.
An official with the humane society says someone called in about the animals, and officers who responded determined the concern was justified.
The animals have to go through a mandatory hold period under the Animal Protection Act before the society can decide what to do next.
The act defines an abandoned animal as one that has been left for more than 24 hours without adequate food, water or shelter, or is found on premises where a tenancy agreement has been terminated.
If you can help, we are in urgent need of monetary donations to cover the cost of the specialized care and supplies that these animals require. Donations can be made online at https://t.co/CtWXnP9M2J.— Edmonton Humane (@EdmontonHumane) February 28, 2018
Read more on this story here --> https://t.co/6UcudeVusG pic.twitter.com/26iAHSDPT9
