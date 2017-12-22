

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





For anyone still looking for a last-minute gift for the holidays, an adorable new pet could be just the thing, especially for those living in St. John’s, N.L.

The SPCA shelter, located on Torbay Road near the airport, said they have received a generous donation of $5,000 that will go towards adoption fees for approved applications.

Beginning at noon, anyone interested in giving an animal a new home can visit the SPCA St. John’s and fill out an application, the organization said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Adoption fees can range anywhere from $75 to $200 for cats and $75 to $300 for dogs, according to the SPCA St. John’s website.

“The adoption fee funding is first come first serve and applies to all dogs, cats and small animals in our shelter,” the shelter said.

Satellite SPCA adoption centres are not included in the offer, the Facebook post said.

The shelter encouraged Facebook users to spread the word to family and friends who have been considering adopting a pet.

“Christmas is a time of love and caring, what better way to expand the love in your home than with a family pet?” the organization said.