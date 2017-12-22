Generous donor gives $5K to SPCA for pet adoption fees
A three-month-old kitten named Candy Cane available for adoption. (SPCA St. John's)
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 10:26AM EST
For anyone still looking for a last-minute gift for the holidays, an adorable new pet could be just the thing, especially for those living in St. John’s, N.L.
The SPCA shelter, located on Torbay Road near the airport, said they have received a generous donation of $5,000 that will go towards adoption fees for approved applications.
Beginning at noon, anyone interested in giving an animal a new home can visit the SPCA St. John’s and fill out an application, the organization said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Adoption fees can range anywhere from $75 to $200 for cats and $75 to $300 for dogs, according to the SPCA St. John’s website.
“The adoption fee funding is first come first serve and applies to all dogs, cats and small animals in our shelter,” the shelter said.
Satellite SPCA adoption centres are not included in the offer, the Facebook post said.
The shelter encouraged Facebook users to spread the word to family and friends who have been considering adopting a pet.
“Christmas is a time of love and caring, what better way to expand the love in your home than with a family pet?” the organization said.
Christmas is a time of love and caring, what better way to expand the love in your home than with a family pet? A...Posted by SPCA St.John's on Thursday, December 21, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Town of Churchill says thank you to everyone who helped after rail line lost
- Marine Atlantic ferries could face more delays as rough weather moves in
- Yukon stops putting warning labels on liquor labels at after industry concerns
- Quebec ticket takes Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
- American sentenced after crash in N.B. claims Mountie's life