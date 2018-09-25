

Relaxnews





Despite what Ryan Reynolds says, Virgin Atlantic is not merging with his gin company.

What they have done is strike a partnership with Aviation Gin, which the "Deadpool" star co-owns, as the exclusive purveyor of the premium gin in the skies.

In signature Reynolds fashion, however, he may try to convince you otherwise.

In a video message posted on social media, the pair sat down to announce the collaboration, with Reynolds veering wildly and cheekily off-script.

"Before anyone asks, no decision has been made yet as to which one of us will lead the combined entity henceforth known as AviaVirgination."

Branson also shows off his acting chops in the clip, appearing to drop an F-bomb before storming off set.

To launch the new partnership, select passengers flying Virgin Atlantic Sept. 30 will be upgraded to a special "cocktail flight" hosted by some of the world's top bartenders from famous watering holes like The Dead Rabbit in New York, and Smugglers Cove in San Francisco.

Made in the U.S., Aviation Gin is described as a new style of American gin made with a mix of botanical ingredients that produces a softer, smoother product compared to its drier, London counterpart. It's produced in Portland, Or.