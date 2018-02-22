

Lauren Wininger, CTVNews.ca Staff





The gold-medal performance of Canadian ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir resulted in a flood of praise and awe from fans on Twitter. One of those tweets happened to be from fellow Canadian and Hollywood superstar, Ryan Reynolds.

Vancouver-born Reynolds is married to Blake Lively and has two children with the actress. The ‘Deadpool’ actor is known for being a funny guy on social media with past posts on both Twitter and Instagram, so his tweet on Monday came as no surprise.

Go @TeamCanada!!@CassieSharpe is a legend — makin’ it look easy. And thank you @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own.���� — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 20, 2018

In the tweet, Reynolds praised Team Canada, freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe, and Virtue and Moir. “Go @TeamCanada!! @CassieSharpe is a legend — makin’ it look easy,” he wrote. Reynolds continued, “And thank you @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own.”

Virtue, who has said along with Moir that they will be retiring from competition, came up with the perfect response earlier today.

“And here I’ve been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path ... Scott, get the mini van!” said the skating star.

And here I’ve been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path ... Scott, get the mini van! — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

Reynolds was amongst other Canadian celebrities cheering on the winning pair. Jann Arden, Arlene Dickinson, and Dan Levy were some of those who took to Twitter to share their admiration.

Tessa and scot. I don’t know how to tie a skate. How in the heck is what you guys do - even possible? #workofartonice #iknowthatlookslikefartbutitsnot #nowthatlooksliketits — jann arden (@jannarden) February 20, 2018

#TessaAndScott are what pure joy looks like.

Magnificent. ❤️���� — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) February 20, 2018

Since their final performance, Virtue and Moir’s names have been all over social media with fans hoping for a love story, as well as others pointing out Moir’s dramatic reaction during Canada’s women’s hockey final against the U.S.