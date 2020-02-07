TORONTO -- An English restaurant is prompting eye-rolls from women across the Internet for selling a smaller steak specifically for “ladies.”

The Manhattan Bar and Grill in the U.K. city of Liverpool came under fire after a local food writer tweeted a photo of the menu that showed a “Ladies Fillet” listed.

While the 10oz, 12oz, and 16oz steaks on the menu all had ordinary food names free of expectations of who would be eating them -- such as “T-bone” and “New York Sirloin” -- the 8 oz steak is apparently “one for the ladies!” as the Liverpool restaurant puts it.

Many on Twitter were exasperated with the implication that women are incapable of eating a larger steak, and that men would never order a smaller portion.

One Twitter user asked, tongue in cheek, whether the waiters could feed it to her, since “as a weak, feeble lady, the fork may be too heavy to lift.”

Another said this was a trend they’d seen before, and added a photo of an Amsterdam restaurant’s menu which exaggerated stereotypes to the absurd by listing a “Real Men Steak” as well as a “Ladies Steak.”

In an email to CTVNews.ca, the restaurant said that they’ve had the “Ladies fillet” on their menu for five years, and “never had a problem,” adding that the dish is popular with men and women.

“We gave our female customers what they wanted,” the restaurant wrote. “They wanted a smaller fillet streak: we gave it to them and named it that due to the demand from ladies at our restaurant.”

They pointed out that the Grand National, which is held in Liverpool, names the first day of their event “Ladies Day.”

“So the Grand National has Ladies Day and Manhattan Bar and Grill has the Ladies Fillet,” the restaurant stated.

The restaurant also seemed to address the controversy on Friday in a Facebook post that linked an article about the backlash and added the comment, “Ladies, Does size matter?”

For one person though, the issue wasn’t the patriarchy, but grammar.

“The lack of an apostrophe raises serious concerns about what exactly (the “Ladies fillet”)’s been made from,” said one Twitter user.