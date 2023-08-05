They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
When Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny were brought together by a mutual friend during a house party in 2015, the conversation quickly turned to their shared love of travel.
The pair, who were both studying for their master’s degrees in Brussels, Belgium got on so well that they began planning their first date there and then – a road trip around the country.
“It all started with a road trip in Belgium,” says 29-year-old Chazee, who was born in Thailand. “Ever since, we’ve always been doing road trips and weekends (away) together.”
After a few years of taking short trips around Europe, the couple decided they wanted their next journey to last much longer, and began looking into the prospect of taking a year-long road trip around the world.
SHARED DREAM
“The idea was, ‘How can we continue this trip forever?’” says Vougny, also 29, from France. “And I guess we both had this dream in us, but we were thinking it was unachievable.”
Once they’d done some extensive research into the idea, they realized that their shared dream was indeed achievable, provided they tightened their belts and made some lifestyle changes.
“It kicked in that it was actually possible,” says Vougny, explaining that they realized they’d need to be away for at least three years to cover all of their desired destinations. “And we didn’t want to (get to the end of our lives) without having done something like that.”
The determined couple gave themselves three years to save up enough money to travel across seven continents and 88 countries, covering around 300,000 kilometres, by car.
They cut down their spending considerably and arranged for a large percentage of their monthly salary to be transferred to a separate account every month.
“We were actually very strict,” says Chazee, explaining that they used various apps to track their spending, cut down their restaurant and bar outings, and sold most of their belongings. “We stopped buying anything. We changed the way we live a bit.”
In August 2020, they bought a 2012 Land Rover Defender, which they named Albatross, and converted it into a “tiny house on wheels,” complete with a pull-out bed, a sofa and a pop-up roof.
By the time they reached their three-year deadline, the couple were slightly short of their target (they’d calculated that they’d need roughly 30,000 euros per year) but decided to go ahead with the trip anyway.
“There was so much to plan,” says Chazee. “We were busy until the last minute.”
In 2021, they launched a YouTube channel, NextMeridian.Expedition, focused on their adventures on the road, and posted a video of one of their test trips.
EPIC ADVENTURE
They set off from France on April 18, 2022, and “did a loop” through Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Finland.
While sharing their progress on their YouTube and social media accounts, Chazee and Vougny found that they were inundated with invitations from followers offering them a place to stay, and decided to take one up on it while they were in Denmark.
“We were chatting around dinner, and we learned more about the country in one night than (we had) in two weeks of travelling,” Vougny says of that first stay.
“This one man just gave us so much information about the place.”
From that point, they decided that they would say “yes” to as many invitations as they could, a choice that has opened up many doors along the way.
“Each country we go to, we have a lot of people inviting us to their place or giving us places to go visit,” says Chazee.
“So we have a long list of names with the people who’ve invited us.”
At the end of their Europe journey, they shipped Albatross to Halifax, Canada and briefly returned to France.
In July 2022, they flew to Canada to collect their vehicle, and drove all the way over to Alaska, before heading across Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.
From there, they travelled to California, before driving to Mexico, and then on to Central America.
The couple then drove through Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama, where they shipped Albatross to Colombia.
GENEROUS INVITATIONS
After heading to Colombia to pick up Albatross, they continued on to Ecuador, and were on their way to Peru at the time of writing.
Since beginning their trip, Chazee and Vougny have spent at least one night in almost every country they’ve travelled through, aside from El Salvador.
“Our objective for each country is to go to somebody’s house, spend a night or two, learn as much as we can from the country,” says Chazee. “Meet the locals, taste the food, and learn about the cultural tradition.
“Because we’ve noticed that it bonds the memory even stronger than seeing a waterfall or a mountain.”
The couple say they’ve been offered a bed for the night by at least 30 people in Australia and around 50 in Chile.
“A lot of people invite us, and it’s hard to pick,” adds Chazee. “But we always try to at least do one. For each country we go to, we always try to find a local person that sticks the country flag on Albatross.”
While they’ve been having the time of their lives, the couple has suffered a few setbacks during the journey.
They were forced to stay in Mexico for several weeks longer than planned after Chazee suffered a knee injury and had to undergo surgery.
They’ve also had some mechanical issues with Albatross and had parts flown in from Europe to the U.S. at one stage.
“People joke that if you have a Land Rover, you’re also going to end up being a mechanic,” says Chazee.
“And that is quite true. I’ve learned so many things I didn’t know. I wasn’t a mechanic before, I could just do the basics, like tire changes and checking filters.
“But now I actually know how to change spare parts and I’m not scared to put my hands in and just unbolt everything and try to build it back up.”
WEATHER SETBACKS
Aside from the car problems, the couple says that the extreme weather conditions they’ve experienced have been among their biggest challenges so far.
“You’re so much more vulnerable to climate and weather (in the vehicle),” explains Vougny.
“In Central America it was skyrocketing humidity rates during the day, for five months. You get a bit drained by that. And in the U.S.A., it was the reverse.”
Chazee, who recalls “sweating almost every night and every day” during their time in Central America, says he’s very happy to currently be up in the mountains of Ecuador.
Once they’ve reached Peru, they’ll begin making their way to Argentina, before heading over to Antarctica.
The next leg of their trip will take them through Australia and then on to Asia.
If things go to plan, the final stage of their trip will see them drive across Africa, before finishing up back in Europe.
Chazee says he’s particularly looking forward to exploring Africa in-depth, describing it as his “favourite continent.” While they’re well over a year into their journey, the pair say they’ll likely have to extend their trip for up to a year due to the delays they’ve incurred.
Although their savings probably wouldn’t have been enough to cover this, the couple explain that they’ve been able to pay for some sections of the trip through donations to their Patreon account.
INSPIRATIONAL JOURNEY
They’ve also been working with a number of partners, including a ship expedition company.
Vougny and Chazee say they often find themselves mulling over what may lie in store for them once they’ve completed their mammoth trip around the world and are incredibly excited about the future.
“You don’t have so much time when you’re at work,” explains Chazee. “But we have so much time to think.
“We have tons of entrepreneurial ideas, life goals, life objectives or ideas that really could be interesting.”
For now, they’re focusing on enjoying every moment of their incredible adventure and taking each day as it comes.
“We keep all these ideas in the back of our heads,” adds Chazee. “And then in three, or four years, we’ll see what happens.
“We can’t predict anything yet, because there’s so much ahead of us.”
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday night, according to Russian officials and video circulating on social media.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
New report examines how rising interest rates have impacted home prices in Canada
With the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation, the housing market in Canada experienced a slight drop in prices, according to a new report from Century 21 Canada.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
A crowd of thousands that packed Manhattan's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand Friday afternoon, with some in the crowd clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.
Canada
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water as long weekend looms
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
Guatemala-based group extends hand on First Nations' residential school searches
A Guatemala-based forensic anthropology organization is extending its hand to Indigenous peoples in Canada looking to potentially recover remains of children on the grounds of former residential schools.
-
Ontario First Nation chief calls for more support amid opioid emergency
One First Nation community in Ontario has officially declared a state of emergency due to an opioid crisis.
World
-
Pakistani police arrest former prime minister Imran Khan after court conviction
The political future of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was thrown into doubt Saturday when police arrested him at home after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for asset concealment.
-
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday night, according to Russian officials and video circulating on social media.
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
3 Indian soldiers are killed in Kashmir gunfight on the 4th anniversary of special status revocation
Three Indian soldiers were killed in a gun battle with rebels fighting against New Delhi's rule in Kashmir, officials said Saturday, as authorities stepped up security on the fourth anniversary since India revoked the disputed region's special status.
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
-
Person in connection with dancer's stabbing death at Brooklyn gas station is in custody, police say
Police have a person in custody in connection with the death of O'Shae Sibley, a gay man who was fatally stabbed after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyonce song and several young men who taunted them, authorities said Friday.
Politics
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
-
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
Health
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
-
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
-
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had led to weeks of silence.
Entertainment
-
'The Office' star Leslie David Baker will return Kickstarter money to fans who tried to get his spinoff to air
Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on 'The Office,' is returning Kickstarter money to supporters who tried to get his 'Stanley' spinoff up and running.
-
Tina Knowles addresses Beyonce's alleged Lizzo snub
Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.
-
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Business
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
-
New report examines how rising interest rates have impacted home prices in Canada
With the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation, the housing market in Canada experienced a slight drop in prices, according to a new report from Century 21 Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Sports
-
Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world's highest 14 peaks in 92 days
A Norwegian who just became the fastest climber to scale all the world's 14 highest mountains announced she was retiring from climbing high peaks on Saturday upon her return to Nepal.
-
After winning Wimbledon, Vondrousova feels the pressure at National Bank Open
Marketa Vondrousova can feel the pressure rising after winning Wimbledon three weeks ago. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, plays her first tournament since claiming her first Grand Slam title next week at the National Bank Open, which runs through next Sunday.
-
Golfer Angel Cabrera is released on parole after 2 years following gender violence cases
Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera was released from jail on parole on Friday after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.