

CTVNews.ca Staff





An RCMP officer in Regina granted a woman her wish of a dance for her 100th birthday.

Cpl. Daryl Chernoff with the RCMP Depot Division graciously took 100-year-old Elsie Shepherd’s hand on the dancefloor of her nursing home on Tuesday after hearing she wanted to dance with a Mountie as part of her party.

“She was ear-to-ear smiles,” Chernoff told CTV News Channel on Thursday. “I was able to take her out to the dance floor and we had a conversation there and you could see the smile on her face, she just couldn’t stop.”

A video of the dance has since gone viral, reaching more than 256,000 Facebook views since Tuesday.

Chernoff says his department caught wind of Shepherd’s birthday wishes when her nursing home called them, saying Shepherd wanted police officers at her party. Once four officers arrived, they heard she had another wish for her centennial.

“While we were there, a few times she mentioned she really wanted to dance and in my head I was thinking: ‘Well, we’ve got to make that happen,’” he said.

Chernoff then asked the family and Shepherd for permission to dance before pushing her chair onto the dancefloor.

Chernoff said since the video went viral, a few people in the office have jokingly asked for a dance, which he’s declined.

“We’re a little busy right now, so I was not able to do that for them,” he said.