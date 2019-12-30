TORONTO -- MGA Entertainment, toy maker and parent company of the L.O.L. Surprise line has responded to parent’s concerns around the safety of the “2-in-1 Glamper Van” by issuing a product safety notice on Friday.

Many parents reported on social media that their children’s fingers had become caught and injured in the push button component of the Glamper Van used to expand the cab and other segments.

“We are deeply saddened to see the images and comments on the LOL Surprise! Glamper,” the safety notice reads, before directing users to the MGA Entertainment website’s customer service hub. “Our fans and customers are our number one priority.”

In an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca the CEO and founder of MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian wrote that he was “extremely upset to hear about our fans’ negative experience” with the Glamper Van, and that “safety is a top priority.”

“There is a caution sticker on the glamper, and although the product was fully compliant as originally sold, in an abundance of care we have now re-designed the button mechanism to prevent any possibility of finger capture,” Larian’s statement continues.

On the intake form for the customer service hub, in order to receive a redesigned Glamper Van product parents are asked to upload a photo of the product batch code, along with proof of purchase or gift receipt in order for their inquiry to be processed.

The website states that it may take up to three weeks for a replacement Glamper Van to be sent out for validated claims.

Toys R’ Us Canada, which carries the L.O.L. Surprise line, previously told CTV News Kitchener that parents may return the product to any of their retail stores for a full refund.

Parents expressed frustration with the MGA Entertainment online, saying that the company should have issued a product recall for the batch of toys with the original push button component.