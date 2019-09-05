

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- CLS Sales Inc. is recalling several make-your-own slime kits because of a chemical hazard.

Health Canada says the DIY Shake Slime kits fail to meet Canadian toy safety requirements when it comes to boric acid content.

Boric acid can be toxic to children -- who are more sensitive to it than adults -- if licked or swallowed, and high levels of ingestion can cause long-term effects on development and future reproductive health.

The recall involves seven slime kits, including ones with glitter, confetti and scented slime.

Health Canada says consumers should immediately take the toy away from kids and dispose of it.

The agency says about 9,564 such kits were sold in Canada between December 2018 and August 2019, but the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of late August.

The names of the kits are DIY Glitter Shake Slime (item number 13369), DIY Confetti Shake Slime (13370), DIY Scented Shake Slime (13371), DIY 3 in 1 Shake Slime (13372), DIY Large Shake Slime Kit (13583), DIY Glow Shake Slime (13584) and DIY Galaxy Shake Slime (13585).