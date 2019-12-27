TORONTO -- Parents of children playing with the L.O.L. Surprise series of toys reported injuries on social media stemming from the kids getting their fingers stuck in the ‘2-in-1 Glamper Van’ toy.

Mommy blogger Christina Watts warned her followers in her Facebook story that if their children received the Glamper Van as a gift to “cover up the catch release on the bottom,” and that there were “so many” pictures of injured children online.

The part she refers to is a push button-like component that allows the Glamper Van to extend its cab and other segments.

Another parent uploaded a how-to video on YouTube, explaining that his daughter got her finger stuck “for about 20 minutes of freakout,” and demonstrating how they freed her and how the mechanism works.

Comments on the YouTube video suggest that newer models may have a protective barrier across the push button, and that older models may be suffering from a manufacturing error.

The L.OL. Surprise toy series is made by MGA Entertainment based out of California, and is carried in Canada by distributors like Walmart and Toys R’ Us .

Neither MGA Entertainment nor Walmart and Toys R’ Us have responded to requests for comment.

CTVNews.ca has not been able to independently verify the allegations.