

CTVNews.ca Staff





After capturing global attention nearly two months ago, a trio of Saint Bernard dogs is settling into the wintry weather at their new Calgary forever home.

In a recent video posted to Facebook by the Edmonton Humane Society, the three brothers Goliath, Gunther and Gasket (dubbed “the 3 Gs” by the shelter) run around in a large snow-covered yard. They watch moose together through a window and lay down side by side eating treats in a set of photos shared by the shelter.

"The boys are doing awesome,” the adoptive family, who wished to remain anonymous, told the humane society. “Their personalities are shining through and all having a blast.”

The humane society got the dogs from another animal welfare agency in September and after an assessment the group determined the trio could not be separated. The adoption campaign received more than 200 inquiries on the first day in October, but eventually a family was chosen in nearby Calgary, where bylaws don’t limit the number of dogs per home.

“When we found out that we were getting the opportunity to meet them, we cried tears of joy,” said the family in a news release in October.

Since moving to their new home, the family said they’ve learned more about the dogs’ personalities. If there’s a troublemaker of the bunch, it’s Gunther.

“No food is safe on any counter,” they said. “He likes to pull Goliath in on some shenanigans as well.”

The most anxious for some love is Gasket.

“Doesn’t matter who you are petting, he’s going to muscle anyone out,” they said.

The dogs get plenty of treats, are taken for runs every day, but the new owners make sure one action is at the forefront.

"They’re getting ran four times a day, treats, and most of all, love,” they said.