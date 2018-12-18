

CTVNews.ca Staff





Porch pirates beware, a popular YouTube star has discovered the perfect revenge for those who steal parcels off doorsteps and it involves glitter, fart spray, and plenty of humiliation.

Intrepid U.S. engineer Mark Rober, who worked on the design of NASA’s Mars Rover, explained that he witnessed a pair of thieves snatch an Amazon package off of his front doorstep on his security cameras earlier this year.

“If you’ve ever been a situation like this, you just feel violated,” he said in a YouTube video he uploaded on Monday. “I just felt like something needs to be done to take a stand against dishonest punks like this.”

Rober said he showed police footage of the theft, but they told him they were too busy to investigate.

At that point, Rober said he decided to take matters into his own hands.

After six months of designing, planning, and testing his invention, Rober succeeded in building a device, disguised in a box for an Apple HomePod, that would disperse a pound of glitter when opened. But that’s not all.

The package also releases a rancid fart spray and records the unsuspecting recipient’s reactions at every angle thanks to the cameras on four phones installed inside the box.

Rober put the cleverly designed prank box to use by leaving it on the front doorsteps of his and several of his friends’ homes, to see if the thieves would take the bait.

The device appeared to work exactly as planned as the hilarious reactions of different thieves are recorded as they open the box and are showered in glitter and the smell of farts.

“Dude, look at my car,” one man laments to his friend after opening the package in his car. “Oh my God. I don’t know what this is. [It’s] literally like everywhere.”

“Come on, bro,” another thief says to himself after the device explodes glitter all over the passenger seat of his car. “What’s that smell? That s**t stinks.”

Because the thieves were all eager to abandon the package following their surprise, Rober was able to retrieve the device and recover the footage.

“So the moral of the story is: just don’t take other people’s stuff. Not only is not cool, but on the plus side, you’ll never find yourself in this situation,” Rober tells his YouTube audience at the end of the video.