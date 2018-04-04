

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





A Richmond, B.C. homeowner is warning that cameras aren’t enough to deter thieves from swiping newly delivered packages from doorsteps.

Two doorbell cameras at the front of the home captured a suspect wearing a blue hoodie and a blue Indianapolis Colts cap picking up a parcel, placing it on the rear of his bike, and making a getaway on Monday afternoon.

The homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, said she arrived home shortly after the theft. She said she called police after pursuing the man down the street as he fled with the package.

Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang told CTV Vancouver that while high-quality video can help police make an arrest, homeowners should take further precautions to protect their packages. He declined to comment on the specifics of this case.

“We are seeing surveillance equipment used by homeowners or people in vehicles,” he said. “It's beneficial to the police in that we can utilize that high-quality footage to better identify any suspects involved in a crime.”

Thieves are becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to targeting packages. Some appear to be following delivery trucks and lying in wait for unattended parcels.

The RCMP suggests instructing delivery staff to leave packages out of plain view, having your packages delivered to your place of work, a friend or family member you know will be at home, or a locked PO box.

Some online retailers such as Amazon also offer secure locations to store packages until they can be picked up.

Hwang encouraged those expecting packages to request that a signature be required upon delivery, if possible.

This latest incident in Burnaby follows scores of similar thefts across Canada.

Last December, an Ottawa-area couple fell victim to so-called “porch pirates,” thieves who made off with a delivery mere moments after it was dropped off.

“Are people just literally following these delivery guys around and grabbing things as they get dropped off or is this just happenstance (where) someone walking down the street and sees it and just grabs it? You don't really know,” Alex Brisson told CTV Ottawa, shortly after the theft.

It was the same story days later in Edmonton. Todd Baldwin had a Christmas gift for his mother stolen from his doorstep just minutes after it was delivered, with security video catching the whole thing.

Baldwin told CTV Edmonton that he thinks the alleged thief tailed the Canada Post vehicle, and waited in his truck near the home for an opportunity to make his move.

While it may appear that mail theft is on the rise as shopping habits shift online, Hwang is not convinced. He said cases may be getting more attention due to growing adoption of doorbell security cameras and footage being shared on social media.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Roberts