

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





The Duchess of Cambridge is putting her green thumb to use in an effort to highlight the proven benefits of nature on physical and mental health.

The Duchess is helping to design the Royal Horticultural Society Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Inspired by her passion for childhood development, the “Back to Nature” garden will use natural materials and plants to create a woodland wilderness where children and adults alike can feel closer to the great outdoors.

“It is proven that nature is good for wellbeing, so the garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multisensory, green and blue plant scheme,” read a press release from the Royal family.

“The design includes many natural elements that aim to stimulate active play, promoting the benefits of laying the foundations of physical health from a young age.”

At the center of the garden will be a platform tree house, inspired by a bird or animal nest, which will provide visitors with a place to relax and look out through the trees.

The garden will also feature a rope swing, campfire area, plants that can be used in crafting activities, and a waterfall with a stream for children to play in.