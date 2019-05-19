On the first anniversary of their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving us a new glimpse at the pomp and pageantry of the big day.

For royal news delivered to your inbox sign up for the Royal Dispatch newsletter

A video compilation of 14 behind-the-scenes photos from the May 19, 2018 wedding was released Sunday via the couple’s Instagram account.

“Thank you all for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement accompanying the post. “Each of you made the day even more meaningful.”

Many of the mainly black-and-white photos had never before been seen by the public. One shows the prince beaming from ear to ear as he descends a staircase. Another shows the duchess beginning her walk down the aisle with Prince Charles.

The video ends with a series of colour photos of Harry and Meghan outdoors in front of cheering crowds following their nuptials.