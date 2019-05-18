Prince William says Diana's death was 'pain like no other'
Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoys a ride on the Maid of Mist in Niagara Falls, Ontario with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William, on Oct., 1991, photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk
LONDON -- Prince William has spoken candidly about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, describing his bereavement as a "pain like no other pain."
Speaking in a BBC documentary on mental health, William also says that his time working as an air ambulance pilot gave him the impression that death was just "around the door," and the thoughts had become a problem until he spoke with someone.
The comments were part of a discussion about personal struggles that William shared with soccer stars Peter Crouch, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose, Jermaine Jenas and England's manager Gareth Southgate.
Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, have championed the cause of addressing mental health issues, hoping their frank admissions on their own struggles will encourage others in need to seek help.
