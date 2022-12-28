'Awesome' author's tips for a happier life in 2023

Neil Pasricha knows a thing or two about happiness.

The best-selling author, known for his "Book of Awesome" series and "The Happiness Equation," is out with a new collection of tips on how to get the best out of life.

The hundreds of stories, suggestions, and comments in Pasricha's latest volume, "Our Book of Awesome," is described as "an injection of joy, a heartfelt gift, and a smacking high five for humanity."

He joined CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday, to talk about the book and share a few ideas on how to have an awesome 2023:

GO OUTSIDE

As people spend less time outdoors, Pasricha says many are experiencing what has been called "nature deficit disorder."

Some studies have found even just walking around in a forested area can help decrease cortisol levels in the body, he says.

"You de-stress just by walking around in nature," he said. "Know where the closest hiking trail is. Know where the closest park is. Know where the closest forest is and take a 15-minute break in the middle of your day just to get outside."

READ MORE

Other research has found that reading plenty of fiction can help people develop better empathy, compassion and understanding by opening up the brain's mirror neurons, which are activated when someone does an action or sees someone else do the same thing.

But, just as people aren't getting outdoors as much, one survey of Americans found 17 per cent of U.S. adults did not read any books in 2021.

"I say start with a thin one. Start with a skinny one. Start with Animal Farm, Old Man and the Sea .... Pick up a book of fiction and start even just a couple pages a day," Pasricha said.

ROSE THORN BUD

Pasricha highlighted a simple game — a sort of "happiness intervention" — to help make everyone happier.

Called "rose, thorn, bud," the game involves people sharing three things: a highlight or something that went well, something that didn't go well that needs to get off their chest, and finally something they're looking forward to.

Happiness doesn't necessarily mean having many big moments in life, Pasricha says. Most of the time, it's the little things in life that bring us the greatest joy.

"If you want to live a happier life, you have to notice and celebrate the small simple pleasures," he said.

"Nailing the timing on the avocado, texting your husband to bring down the laundry, carrying the ice cube tray from the sink to the freezer without spilling. That is what makes life truly awesome."

Watch the full interview with Neil Pasricha at the top of the article.