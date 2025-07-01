ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Two sisters graduate university, fulfilling father’s dying wish

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

Adrian Ghobrial has the story of two Toronto sisters celebrating their graduation from Toronto Metropolitan University together after tragedy struck.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.