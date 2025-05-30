ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

This fragrance company is trying to recreate the scent of extinct blooms

By CNN

Published

Future Society's Scent Surrection collection. (Future Society via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.