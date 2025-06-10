ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

‘It was a form of healing’: How travelling to every country helped this American cope with a mental health disorder

By CNN

Updated

Published

In April 2025, Cameron Mofid from California became one of the few people in the world to have travelled to all 195 UN-recognized countries and territories. Mofid is pictured in North Korea, the final country on his list. (Courtesy Cameron Mofid via CNN Newsource)


















