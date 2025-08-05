ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

He earned a Michelin star, but all he really wants to do is sell ice cream

By CNN

Published

Each cup has a signature, uniform ridge. (Minimal via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.