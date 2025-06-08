ADVERTISEMENT

A quirky vegetable sculpture contest features a squash Donald Trump and a papal ‘Cornclave’

By The Associated Press

Published

A detail of 'Cornclave", a vegetable sculpture made by Dean Ramsey and Jess Copsey, part of the vegetable sculpture completion at Lambeth County show at Brockwell Park vegetable fair in London, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)


















