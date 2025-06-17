ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Name of alleged romance scammer released The name and aliases of a Waterloo man who allegedly stole $2 million from the women he dated has been released. Leighanne Evans has more


















