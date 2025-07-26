ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Traffic stop near airport uncovers ‘significant’ amount of suspected drugs, imitation firearm

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Police said an investigation following a traffic stop in Woolwich Township led to the seizure of an imitation firearm—believed to be an Airsoft handgun—and a "significant quantity" of suspected illicit drugs. (WRPS)


















