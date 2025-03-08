ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

The IRL Festival comes back for 10th year to honour Irish culture

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The Irish Real Life (IRL) Festival has returned for its 10th year to celebrate Irish culture in Waterloo Region.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.