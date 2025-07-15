ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Poor air quality and heat warning continues in Waterloo Region

By Sidra Jafri

Published

An image showing a bright sun behind an outdoor thermometer showing a temperature of about 40 degrees Celsius. (File photo/Xurzon/Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.