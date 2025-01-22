ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Nine confirmed measles cases in Brantford, Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk, possible exposure in Ingersoll and Woodstock

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Measles.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.