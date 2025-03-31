ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener musician wins Jazz Album of the Year at Juno Awards

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Jeremy Ledbetter, of the Jeremy Ledbetter Trio, arrives for the Juno Awards, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns (ETHAN CAIRNS/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















