ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Former Kitchener, Ont. principal found guilty of sexual assault involving students

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Former principal Rodney Eckert in an interview with CTV News. (File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.