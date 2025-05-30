ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Early morning shed fire in Woolwich Township

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Bridge Street West was partially closed after a shed fire in Woolwich Township, May 30, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.