ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Cambridge man allegedly found with suspected cannabis and psilocybin in vehicle

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Waterloo Regional Police confiscated suspected cannabis and psilocybin from a Cambridge man after a dispute, April 27, 2025 (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.