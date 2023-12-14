Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.

TELSA’S AUTOPILOT

After more than two million Tesla vehicles across various models were recalled in the U.S. over an issue with the autopilot function, Transport Canada said Wednesday the recall will affect about 193,000 cars in Canada.

The transportation department said the recall will be added to its database of vehicles with safety recalls.

Tesla is expected to provide an over-the-air software update to fix the advanced driver assistance features, Transport Canada said.

According to the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration investigation, the recall affects cars produced between Oct. 5, 2012, and December 7 of this year.

U.S. safety regulators had investigated a series of crashes involving Tesla's autopilot feature, some of which were fatal.

WINDOW SHADES

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for various window shades due to a choking hazard.

Taylor & Olive window cordless shades, sold on Bed, Bath and Beyond’s website and available in several colours, were recalled after they failed to meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.

The recall notice said the bottom rail end caps may detach, creating a hazardous small part and posing a choking hazard to young children.

Fewer than 30 shades were recalled, ranging from March 2022 to November 2023.

The company said no injuries have been reported in Canada as of December 11.

The health ministry said customers should stop using the recalled items and contact the company for a free endcap replacement kit.

Health Canada also recalled Cooper Grove Yerevan top down bottom up shades on Thursday, in various colours, due to a strangulation hazard.

The window shades, also sold on Bed Bath and Beyond’s website, failed to meet the standard coverings regulations.

Children can become entangled in blind cords, which can lead to strangulation and even death, the recall notice said.

The company said 77 units were sold in Canada between June 2022 and August 2023 and has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada since December 7.

UNAUTHORIZED PRODUCTS

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for additional unauthorized products, including skin lightening treatments, sexual enhancement, and workout supplements, due to potential serious health risks.

The health department listed Hadalabo Pearl Barley Facial Foam as the recent recall for skin treatment products—used to treat skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis—stating it was labelled to contain aminocaproic acid.

For sexual enhancement products, Black Panther Triple Maximum, Premium Pro Power 3500 Gold Rhino Extreme 500K, and Rhino 99 Diamond 30000 were recently recalled and labelled to contain "yohimbe" and "tadalafil," according to the recall note.

Health Canada also added the following workout supplements to the recall: Axe & Sledge – The Grind, in various flavours, and 5% Knocked the Fck Out, in two flavours. All products were labelled to contain L-tryptophan.

The items were tested to have “dangerous ingredients” and were not labelled correctly to include these ingredients, according to the recall notice.

The recall history of these unauthorized products, including weight loss, as a workout aid, as "poppers," tracks as early as November 2017.

Health Canada urges consumers to stop using these unauthorized items and consult a health provider if used.

UNAUTHORIZED INJECTABLE DRUG

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for an unauthorized injectable drug product sold by Canlab due to serious health risks.

According to the recall, the products are promoted as peptides and sold online at two of Canlab Research’s websites, including www.canlabresearch.com and www.canlab.net.

The health department said some injectable prescription drugs available for sale on Canlab websites include oxytocin and triptorelin.

“Most synthetic injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada and require a prescription from a licenced health care professional,” Health Canada said.

Health Canada urged consumers to buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies and to stop product use.

LITTLE GOURMET MEALTIME BOWLS

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Wednesday for certain Little Gourmet mealtime bowls due to possible pieces of wood found in the food.

The CFIA said the recall includes the 130-gram Veggie Chicken Pasta and Veggie Beef Lasagna bowls, identified by their Universal Product Code 62861988104 and 628619881027

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, according to the notice

The food inspection agency said customers should check if they have the mealtime bowls and throw them out.

The recall said no injuries have been reported.

With files from The Canadian Press