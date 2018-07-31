Pharmacies across the country will likely run out of EpiPens “in the coming days or weeks,” Health Canada is warning.

“Pfizer Canada does not expect to be able to provide new supply until the end of August,” the agency added in a statement.

The shortage affects adult-dose 0.3 mg auto-injectors, which are used to dispense an emergency shot of epinephrine to people who are at risk of suffering anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that can be triggered by things such as peanuts and insect stings.

“The company has also advised that, at this time, they continue to be able to supply EpiPen Jr (0.15 mg); however, the supply is limited and is being carefully managed at the national level,” Health Canada said.

EpiPen Jr is the child-dose version of the product.

“We’re very worried about this particular shortage because it will impact many Canadians unfortunately in the month of August,” Phil Emberley, director of practice advancement and research at the Canadian Pharmacists Association, told CTV News Channel Tuesday. “Unfortunately, this is quite an acute period for the need for this medication. We have a lot of children going off to camp, we have Canadians going camping this time of year, we have children beginning to get ready for school. This is a time when there’s quite a bit of demand for this product.”

Emberley notes that most allergy sufferers over the age of ten require the adult version of the product. And while Emberley says Health Canada and Pfizer are asking Canadians to only buy one auto-injector during the shortage, 20 per cent of Canadians need more than one dose when experiencing a severe allergic episode.

“We know that without medication such as this, a person can die from an anaphylactic reaction,” Emberley explained. “It is incredibly important.”

Canada has been experiencing an EpiPen shortage since at least January, which Pfizer has blamed on a manufacturing issue. There are no other epinephrine auto-injectors available in Canada.

“In light of the shortage, if you are experiencing an anaphylactic reaction and have only an expired auto-injector, use the expired product and immediately contact 911,” Health Canada is advising. It is also reminding EpiPen users that the hand-held devices expire on the last day of the month indicated on their packaging.

The company behind the EpiPen has previously come under fire for raising the price of the life-saving devices in the U.S. by more than 500 per cent between 2007 and 2016.

With files from The Canadian Press