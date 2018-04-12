

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health Canada has issued another warning about a shortage of EpiPen auto-injectors.

Following a shortage warning issued in January, Health Canada has released an update saying that the EpiPen 0.3 mg format is still in shortage, and the EpiPen 0.15mg format is expected to be in shortage as of Friday.

EpiPens are used by people who have allergies that cause anaphylaxis, such as allergies to peanuts, fish, eggs or milk. The hand-held devices deliver a single dose of an epinephrine solution to treat the reaction.

Health Canada says a shortage does not necessarily mean that there is no supply of EpiPens available in pharmacies. The federal agency said the drug company, Pfizer Canada, has indicated “that limited inventory of both products remains available and is being carefully managed nationally.”

Pfizer is reporting that the current EpiPen shortage is due to delays at the manufacturing facility, Health Canada says.

EpiPens expire on the last day of the month indicated on the product packaging. If your EpiPen has expired and you are having an allergic reaction, Health Canada advises that you use the expired product and immediately call 911.

Canadians can visit drugshortagescanada.ca or contact Pfizer directly for up-to-date information about the shortage and estimated re-supply dates.