TORONTO -- A joint recall has been issued for the Peloton TR02 Treadmill by Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC) and Peloton Interactive Inc. due to the risk of the touchscreen console detaching.

The recall, posted on the Health Canada site Wednesday, stated “the screws attaching the touchscreen console to the treadmill can come loose, causing it to detach and fall, posing a risk of injury.”

The recall involves the Peloton Tread Treadmills model TR02, 5,513 units of which were sold in Canada.

As of Monday, Health Canada said Peloton had received 83 incident reports regarding the TR02 model in Canada – three of which were reports of minor injuries.

The affected products were sold in Canada from February 2021 to May 2021.

The joint recall states that “consumers should immediately stop using the recalled treadmills and contact Peloton for a full refund.” Those who do not want a refund are being offered a free inspection and repair from Peloton to secure the touchscreen to the treadmill.

This recall is separate from the recent Peloton Tread+ model recall in the U.S. after a child died and multiple injuries were reported from being pulled under the rear of the machine – the Tread+ model is not sold in Canada.

Customers can contact Peloton by telephone at 1-833-821-0099 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST Monday through Sunday or by support@onepeloton.ca