TORONTO – The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says it is investigating an outbreak of human illness linked to Listeria-contaminated chicken products.

In a public notice updated Wednesday, the PHAC says the outbreak of Listeria infections is likely linked to Rosemount brand cooked and diced chicken products.

The agency says there have been seven confirmed cases of Listeria illness in three provinces; one in British Columbia, one in Manitoba and five in Ontario.

Six people have been hospitalized and the PHAC says the affected individuals are between 51-97 years-old, and mostly female.

“The collaborative outbreak investigation was initiated because of an increase of Listeria illnesses that were reported in June 2019. Through the use of a laboratory method called whole genome sequencing, two Listeria illnesses from November 2017 were identified to have the same genetic strain as the illnesses that occurred between April and June 2019,” the public health notice says.

The PHAC says the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) is also investigating a Listeria outbreak in several states, and the type of Listeria affecting the U.S. is genetically similar to one believed to be making people ill in Canada. The CDC and the PHAC are collaborating on the ongoing investigation.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) first issued a food-recall warning for Rosemount brand cooked chicken meat on August 18, and has since issued six separate food-recall warnings Tuesday and Wednesday over chicken products distributed across Canada due to concerns of Listeria contamination.

Listeria monocytogene infections can have symptoms of vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, the CFIA says.

Les Aliments Deli Chef brand sandwiches

Certain Deli Chef brand sandwiches, including the chicken salad, egg salad, ham and roast turkey sandwiches have been recalled by the company on October 1, due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA has listed known retail distribution sites as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec, but says there is a possibility products have been distributed to retailers nationally.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website.

Gordon Food Service frozen chicken products

Gordon Food Service’s frozen and diced chicken products, including white and dark meat, have been recalled by the company on Oct. 1 due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA has listed hotel, restaurant and institutional distribution sites as Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website.

A Bis Gourmet sandwiches

A Bis Gourmet sandwiches, including the chicken salad and Madras chicken salad sandwiches, have been recalled by the company due to possible Listeria contamination.

A food recall warning was issued on Oct. 1 by the CFIA after the original Sept. 30 warning was updated to include additional product information.

The CFIA has listed the retail distribution site as Ontario, including Timothy’s, A Bis Gourmet and ONroute services.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website.

HQ Fine Foods sandwiches

HQ Fine Foods sandwiches, including the deli chicken, deli roast beef and deli egg salad sandwiches have been recalled by the company on Oct. 1 due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA says the product was distributed to retailers nationally.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website.

Longo’s chicken wraps

Longo’s chicken wraps, including two of the chicken gyros wrap products, have been recalled by the company on Oct. 2 for possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA says the product was distributed to retailers in Ontario.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website.

Sobeys Inc. sandwiches and salads

Sobeys Inc. sandwiches and salads, including in-store made chicken salad products, have been recalled by the company on Oct. 2 for possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA has listed the retail distribution sites as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The recalled products are associated with Sobeys, IGA and Safeway stores.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website.