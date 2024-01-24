Nearly 2,000 blinds recalled in Canada due to strangulation hazard

Health Canada is recalling window coverings made by four different companies over the same issue.

The government department has recalled almost 2,000 units of blinds from various companies across Canada in just two days.

Carsan EVP, Dastex Inc., Les stores Ameuriq and Persienne Design Inc. sold blinds that may pose a strangulation hazard, the agency said in a series of recall notices issued Monday and Tuesday. One of products made by the impacted companies may also present an additional choking hazard.

"Immediately stop using the recalled products," Health Canada said on the federal government's recalls website about the brands of blinds from all four companies.

Full collections being pulled

All window coverings from the Toile, Vision and Vienna collections by Carsan EVP have been recalled.

The company's Romain blinds "made with the 'P-clip'" are also being taken off shelves.

Health Canada said its inspectors determined the products do not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.

"Young children may pull looped cords around their neck, or become entangled in the cords, causing a strangulation hazard and even death," the website reads.

As of Jan. 12, the company has not received reports of injuries in Canada.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products and return them to the company for new clips. There were 750 units sold across Canada.

Dastex blinds, shades

Roller blinds and shades from Dastex are recalled over strangulation and choking hazards.

These blinds, which were sold with or without a headpiece, with a chain and a cord shield system, and with a metal base, were produced in various colours and sizes, Health Canada's recall notice said. The products were sold between October and December 2023.

In addition to strangulation hazard from the cords, as noted with the Carsan EVP blinds, Health Canada warned that with these, "the metal bases of the blinds can also release small parts that present a choking hazard to young children."

No incidents of injuries have been reported by the company, and only 44 units were sold in Canada.

Consumers should contact Dastex for a repair, Health Canada said.

Zebra blinds, roller blinds

Blinds from Les stores Ameuriq can be repaired with a kit from the retailer, the website said.

According to the recall, the company's zebra and roller blinds have a chain and a cord shield, which pose a strangulation hazard for children.

There have been no reports of injuries from the products, the company said.

Health Canada said 681 units were sold in Canada from May 2021 to December 2023.

Persienne Design blinds

Consumers are asked to make an appointment with Persienne Design for repairs to their residential blinds if they've purchased the products listed in the latest recall.

Recalled products include all Persienne Design 2-inch wood blinds, 2-inch PVC blinds and honeycomb blinds.

The products were sold across Canada from September to December 2023 and come in a "wide range" of colours and sizes, the recall notice said.

The blinds are being recalled due to strangulation hazard. No injuries have been reported.

Persienne Design is asking consumers to make appointments as of March 15.