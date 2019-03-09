

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several companies are voluntarily recalling their drugs that treat high blood pressure because of a potential impurity that could increase the potential long-term risk of cancer.

The voluntary recall comes after drug maker Teva Canada identified higher levels of N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA), a potential human carcinogen, in one lot of its Losartan-containing drugs.

Health Canada says the amount of NMBA, while not immediately dangerous to patients, is above the levels considered reasonably safe if ingested over a life time.

As a result, drug makers Apotex Inc., Pharmascience Inc., and Pro Doc Limitée have also recalled several lots of their Losartan-containing products as a precautionary measure.

The Losartan in all of the recalled products is manufactured out of the same lab in India.

Lorsartan is a drug used to help prevent heart attacks and stroke in patients with high blood pressure, as well as for patients who have experienced heart failure.

Health Canada recommends patients don’t stop taking their medication unless advised to by their healthcare provider.

You can find a full list of the recalled drugs on the Health Canada website.