TORONTO -- While stressing that the risk of the new coronavirus being spread from one person to another in Canada remains low, federal health officials said Sunday that Canadians should not be surprised to hear of more individual cases within the country.

"It would not be unexpected that there would be more cases imported into Canada in the near-term, given global travel patterns," Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said at a news conference.

Canada's first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus was announced Saturday. Officials have said the virus may have been found in a man in his 50s who travelled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak, and ended up in hospital one day after returning to Toronto.

Results from laboratory tests to confirm whether the man has the new coronavirus, which has killed 56 people in China, are expected to be completed by Monday.

More details to come.