Long Covid symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows
People who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.
These health problems include heart problems, blood clots, diabetes, neurologic complications, fatigue and difficulties with mental health and have come to be known collectively as long Covid.
When researchers tallied the risks for more than 80 different complications that are associated with long Covid, they translated the collective toll into a metric called a disability adjusted life year, or DALY. Each DALY represents one year of healthy life lost to illness. They found that long Covid generated more than 80 disability-adjusted life years, or DALYs, for every 1,000 people who weren’t hospitalized for their initial infection.
That means long Covid creates a higher burden of disability than either heart disease or cancer, which cause about 52 and 50 DALYs for every 1,000 Americans, respectively, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s Global Burden of Disease study.
“When I looked at that initially, I was really shocked,” said study author Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, who is director of the clinical epidemiology center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System. “That’s actually a huge number.
“We did the analyses multiple times and, and then it just always can come back to be to be the same.”
After considering their findings, though, Al-Aly said it really shouldn’t be such a huge surprise that long Covid is so disabling, because it affects so many different parts of the body.
Al-Aly said his study should be a wake-up call.
“I think that we need to understand that infections lead to chronic disease and we need to take infection seriously,” even when it seems to be mild, Al-Aly said.
The study, which was published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, looked at the medical records of nearly 140,000 veterans who survived for 30 days after getting a Covid-19 infection in 2020, and compared their health outcomes to nearly 6 million other patients in the VA health system who had no evidence of infection.
The study has some important caveats. On average, the people in the study were older, in their 60s, and almost 90% were male, so the findings may not translate to those who are younger or to women.
None of the people in the study were vaccinated at the time they were infected because the vaccines had not been developed yet, and there weren’t yet antiviral treatments targeted to Covid-19. Studies have since shown that vaccination and early treatment can help curb long covid risk.
The researchers only included people in the Covid-19 infection group if they had a positive test, but tests were slow to roll out early in the pandemic, and the researchers say many people may have had the infection with no test results recorded in their medical records. That may have resulted in some people being included in the control group when they should have been in the infection group. If that was a large number of people, the study authors say, their results may be an underestimation of the true risks people faced post-infection.
Al-Aly said he used this group because he wanted to learn more about the long-term outcomes for people who get Covid-19, and he needed to find patients who were more than two years past their infections, so these risks may have gone down over time as vaccines and better treatments were developed.
Still, the study paints a sobering picture of how long people faced physical consequences from early infections.
The study found people who were not hospitalized with Covid-19, still had an elevated risk of death for about six months after they first got sick.
Over the two years, their risk of having many long Covid symptoms went down, but it remained elevated for about one-third of the 77 ailments that were studied. Some of those lingering problems included blood clots, a slower than normal heartbeat, fatigue, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, sleep problems, muscle and joint pain, headache, hearing and smell loss, and autonomic nervous system dysfunction.
People in the group who had to be treated in the hospital for an initial Covid-19 infection fared even worse. They remained at increased risk for death and hospitalization for at least two years after they recovered from their acute symptoms.
Out of 77 different long Covid issues studied, people who were hospitalized remained at elevated risk for about two-thirds of them even two years later. These included heart problems, stomach problems, memory and thinking difficulties, blood clots, diabetes and lung problems. They were also more likely to have a substance use disorder, including for alcohol and opioids. They were also more likely to report contemplating suicide.
“Our findings highlight the substantial cumulative burden of health loss due to long Covid, and emphasize the ongoing need for health care for those faced with long Covid,” said Al-Aly.
“It appears that the effects of long Covid for many will not only impact such patients and their quality of life, but potentially will contribute to a decline in life expectancy, and also may impact labor participation, economic productivity, and societal well-being.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human toll of wildfires 'unparalleled': The latest fire updates for the N.W.T.
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Canada
-
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
-
Human toll of wildfires 'unparalleled': The latest fire updates for the N.W.T.
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
-
Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
-
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
World
-
U.K. police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honours allegation at king's charity
London police said Monday they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.
-
A decade after a sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb, Syrian survivors lose hope for justice
One summer night a decade ago, the al-Shami family was woken up by a roaring sound or rockets but it wasn't followed by the usual explosions. Instead, the family members started having difficulty breathing.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders with top EU officials
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Greece on Monday for talks with the country's leadership and to attend an informal meeting of Balkan leaders with top European Union officials.
-
Haiti and Dominican Republic warn of floods and landslides as Tropical Storm Franklin nears
Tropical Storm Franklin churned through the Caribbean Sea on Monday as authorities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic warned residents to prepare for floods and landslides.
-
Guatemala's pick of independent anti-corruption progressive as president may face challenge
Guatemalans overwhelmingly picked an independent progressive to be the country's next president but his opponent remained silent Monday morning, leaving open the possibility of a challenge to landslide results that resoundingly rejected the country's elite.
-
Spain's king begins talks with party leaders in hopes of choosing one to form a government
King Felipe VI began consultations with leaders of Spain's political parties Monday to see which one has the best chance to form a government following an inconclusive national election last month.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
-
Incident response group on wildfires meeting ahead of cabinet retreat today
The 'apocalyptic devastation' of wildfires in British Columbia and Northwest Territories is a chief concern for the federal government as a cabinet retreat gets underway in Charlottetown, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday morning.
Health
-
Long Covid symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows
People who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
Screen time linked with developmental delays in toddlerhood, study finds
Handing your baby a phone or tablet to play with may seem like a harmless solution when you're busy, but it could quickly affect their development, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
-
AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, U.S. court says
A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under United States law, a U.S. court in Washington, D.C., has ruled.
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24
An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
Entertainment
-
Ron Cephas-Jones, 'This Is Us' actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor who won two Emmy Awards for his role as as a long-lost father who finds redemption on the NBC television drama series "This Is Us," has died at age 66, a representative said Saturday.
-
'My heart breaks': 'Love It or List It Vancouver' co-host's Okanagan Lake cabin destroyed in wildfire
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
-
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Business
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24
An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
-
Global food security is at crossroads as rice shortages and surging prices hit the most vulnerable
Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Nino weather phenomenon hampers rice production. Now, rice prices are soaring -- Vietnam's rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high -- putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk.
-
German central bank sees the economy stagnating again in the 3rd quarter
Germany's central bank anticipates that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will be more or less stagnant again in the current quarter -- adding to a string of weak performances.
Lifestyle
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer leader's behaviour at Women's World Cup final provokes angry reaction
Moments after Spain won the Women's World Cup, the man who leads the country's national soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players.
-
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
-
Women's World Cup teams head home to different futures
Teams headed home from the Women's World Cup with uncertain futures but hopes that the monthlong tournament would spur new interest and further investment in the game.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.