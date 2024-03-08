How sleep can affect diabetes risk, according to a new study

BREAKING Canada to resume funding to UNRWA
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
Getting only a few hours of sleep per day may do more harm than just causing a groggy day at the office — it may put you at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study has found.
Compared with people who got seven to eight hours of sleep per day, those who slept less than six hours daily had a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.
“Previous research has shown that (insufficient rest on a daily basis) increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes, while healthy dietary habits such as regularly eating fruit and vegetables can reduce the risk,” Dr. Diana Nôga, first author of the study and a sleep researcher in the department of pharmaceutical biosciences at Uppsala University in Sweden, said in a news release.
“However, it has remained unclear whether people who sleep too little can reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by eating healthily,” Nôga added. The authors believe they are the first researchers to attempt to answer that question.
The study’s findings draw from a large group of participants — nearly 247,900 people who had participated in the U.K. Biobank study, which has followed the health outcomes of more than half a million people between ages 40 and 69 in the United Kingdom for at least 10 years. At the beginning, participants answered questionnaires about their dietary habits and about how many hours they slept every 24 hours, including naps.
The criteria for a healthy diet included having eaten two or more pieces of fruit daily, two or more servings of fish weekly, or 4 or more tablespoons of vegetables per day.
The criteria also included eating no more than two servings each of unprocessed or processed red meat weekly — in other words, someone who ate both one serving of unprocessed red meat and one serving of processed red meat within one week could still be considered to have a healthy diet. Each healthy dietary behaviour was worth one point, resulting in a score ranging from zero (unhealthiest) to five (healthiest).
Sleeping seven to eight hours daily was defined as normal sleep duration, while six hours was classified as short, moderate as five hours and “extreme short” as three to four hours.
By the end of the follow-up period, which was 12.5 years on average, 7,905 participants had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Those who’d slept less than six hours daily were nearly twice as likely to develop the disease than those who had slept a normal amount, the authors found. In terms of risk for Type 2 diabetes, there wasn’t a significant difference between those with normal sleep and those who slept six hours. And even for those who ate the healthiest, their diet didn’t offset the effects of insufficient sleep on diabetes risk.
“This is another study that shows while genetics play a role in the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes, lifestyle factors matter a lot, too,” Dr. Leana Wen, CNN wellness contributor, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said via email. Wen wasn’t involved in the study.
“Much of the time, though, people think of lifestyle factors like dietary intake and exercise habits,” Wen added. The study adds support for “just how important sleep is to preventing chronic diseases.”
The study’s design means the findings confirm a link between poor sleep and diabetes, not a cause-and-effect relationship, said Dr. Naveed Sattar, a professor of cardiometabolic medicine in the school of cardiovascular and metabolic health at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, via email.
The findings are also based on participants’ recollections of their food and sleep habits, according to the study. Confirming a causal relationship “would require randomized trials intervening on sleeping habits to increase sleep time and see if this reduces risk of diabetes in those at risk, e.g. those with pre-diabetes,” Sattar added.
However, “there is now plentiful evidence that short sleep influences appetite regulation and leads to overconsumption of calories, perhaps more dense in nature,” Sattar added.
Sleep has also been linked to the function of glucose metabolism, Wen said, which is involved in the cause of Type 2 diabetes.
Getting enough rest can be difficult, but adjusting your nightly routine can help — starting with establishing consistent sleep and wake times, and a dark, cool and quiet environment. A wind-down ritual — such as reading a book instead of scrolling through social media or taking a warm bath or shower — can get your brain in the right headspace for sleep.
Also avoid caffeine at least six hours before bedtime or drinking alcohol before bed. Although it may help you fall asleep, it can interfere with getting into deeper stages of sleep throughout the night.
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country.
A Mexican man says his family has lost out on a planned trip to Vancouver after the Canadian government's sudden change in visa requirements went into effect last week.
The search is on for the next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces — and it's long past time that a woman became chief of the defence staff, observers say.
Donald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on Friday after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organization should help pay his legal bills.
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
The U.S. embassy in Russia warned that 'extremists' had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of Islamic State.
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when airdropped aid packages fell on them in the Al Shati camp west of Gaza City, according to a journalist on the scene.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump raised concerns about banning TikTok ahead of a vote next week by the U.S. House of Representatives that would give TikTok owner ByteDance about six months to divest the popular short video app.
Pope Francis appeared in good form on Friday in his first parish visit outside the Vatican this year, delivering his homily and hearing confessions after a lingering bout of the flu had sent him to the hospital for tests and forced him to cancel some appointments last week.
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't say whether Canada intends to restore funding to a UN relief agency operating in the Gaza Strip.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Getting only a few hours of sleep per day may do more harm than just causing a groggy day at the office — it may put you at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study has found.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Russian state-backed hackers gained access to some of Microsoft’s core software systems in a hack first disclosed in January, the company said Friday, revealing a more extensive and serious intrusion into Microsoft’s systems than previously known.
The U.S. military is developing portable UFO detection kits to collect better data on reports of sightings as the Pentagon says there is no evidence of alien technology found in any government investigation.
Are you a fan of Marilyn Monroe and would like to talk to a very realistic digital version of her? That could now be possible.
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Eight years after the last instalment in the movie series, Jack Black has returned as the lovable, accident-prone Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4.'
The 96th Academy Awards will held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a popular East Coast filmmaker will be in attendance in the hopes of leaving with an Oscar.
The CEOs of four of Canada's biggest banks received an average $11 million in compensation last year, despite most of them failing to meet performance targets.
The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country.
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
Archeologists in Turkey say they have discovered the world’s oldest known bread, dating back to 6600 BC.
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.
Welcome to skijoring: An extreme — and quirky — winter sport that celebrates the unlikely melding of rodeo and ski culture in the U.S. Mountain West.
The Winnipeg Jets are loading up with an eye toward a long playoff run.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.