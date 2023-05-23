Hong Kong leader condemns unusual uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee condemned an unusual rise in the number of withdrawal requests to the city's organ donation system, saying Tuesday that police would investigate suspicious cases.
According to the government, the city's centralized organ donation registration system received nearly 5,800 withdrawal applications in the five months since December, when the government raised the possibility of establishing an organ transplant mutual assistance program with mainland China.
More than half of the withdrawal applications were found to be invalid, either as duplicate applications or coming from people who had never opted in.
At a regular press briefing, Lee pointed to those who withdrew their applications without ever registering, calling the moves suspicious.
"I severely condemn those who attempt to cause damages to this noble system which saves lives through organ donations," he said. "This is a shameful act."
Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to China in 1997, has a separate system for matching donated organs to patients and does not have any standing mechanism to share cadaveric organs with institutions in mainland China. Cross-border organ transplants have been permitted on a case-by-case basis, if the situation warrants.
Under an opt-in system, Hong Kong currently has more than 357,000 registrants in the financial hub that houses 7 million people. Organ donations have been met with resistance in both Hong Kong and China because of an ingrained cultural desire to keep bodies intact.
The government issued a strong-worded statement Monday, saying it could not rule out that a small number of people made withdrawal attempts in a bid to undermine the reputation of the system, and to increase administrative burden. Without naming any platforms or any individuals, it said it noticed a small number of people had distorted the virtue of organ donation by promoting the idea that donors should scrutinize the identity of the recipients online. Some also urged others to withdraw from the system, it added.
On Hong Kong's Reddit-like forum LIHKG -- where pro-democracy supporters discussed strategies for the 2019 anti-government movement -- some users were skeptical about the proposed system. Others posted a link for making withdrawals from the register.
The Hong Kong government floated the proposal after a baby girl underwent the city's first transplant using a heart donated from mainland China in December. It said the organ assistance program under consideration could be activated immediately after medical personnel could not match a donated organ with a suitable patient locally.
The political row over the proposed mutual assistance program reflected some Hong Kongers' distrust of China's health system, as well as their grievances toward Beijing, which has cracked down on the city's pro-democracy movement with a sweeping national security law.
Hong Kong's medical standards are considered some of the highest in the world. While China's medical system has advanced over the past few decades, many Hong Kongers remain skeptical about its health care services. Allegations of forced organ harvesting in China, particularly targeting minorities in detention, have added to concerns about a cross-border organ cooperation.
In 2015, Beijing ceased transplanting organs taken from executed prisoners in response to human rights concerns and later provided data to the international community to show it was fighting against illegal organ transplants.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
Prince Harry's effort to pay for British police protection fails in court
A London judge ruled Tuesday against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain.
Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007
Police on Tuesday renewed the search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in 2007, with officers digging and scraping the surface of land near a dam close to where she went missing in southern Portugal.
Disgraced children's TV entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93
Rolf Harris, the veteran entertainer whose decades-long career as a family favourite on British and Australian television was shattered when he was convicted of sexual assaults on young girls, has died. He was 93.
Doctors concerned more people using cannabis during pregnancy
Researchers say an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to cannabis use by pregnant women is raising concerns about risks including preterm labour, low birth weight and negative effects on the baby's developing brain.
Russia claims it has defeated alleged incursion from Ukraine, a day after attack began
Russian troops and security forces quashed Tuesday an alleged cross-border raid from Ukraine, claiming to have killed more than 70 attackers in a battle that lasted around 24 hours, a senior Moscow official said.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
The cyber gulag: How Russia tracks, censors and controls its citizens
For many Russians, it has become increasingly hard to evade the scrutiny of the authorities, with the government actively monitoring social media accounts and using surveillance cameras against activists.
7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinicius Junior
Seven people accused of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior have been arrested in Spain, police said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case after suspect's body exhumed
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
-
Kenneth Law to appear in court for bail hearing in sodium nitrite case today
A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves is scheduled to appear in court today.
-
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
-
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
World
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan presses legal fight, gets protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pressed his legal battle before a court in the capital, Islamabad, which granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence.
-
Hong Kong leader condemns unusual uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee condemned an unusual rise in the number of withdrawal requests to the city's organ donation system, saying Tuesday that police would investigate suspicious cases.
-
Germany detains 3 more suspects linked to far-right coup plot
Germany's federal prosecutor's office said Tuesday that criminal police have detained three more suspected far-right extremists who are linked to an alleged plot by the Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement to topple the country's government.
-
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both said they had a productive debt ceiling discussion late Monday at the White House, but there was no agreement as negotiators strained to raise the nation's borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.
-
Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election runoff from third-place candidate Ogan
The third-placed contender in the Turkish presidential elections on Monday formally endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the second-round runoff vote to be held on May 28th.
-
U.S. bomb designed to hit targets like Iran underground nuclear sites briefly reappears amid tensions
As tensions with Iran have escalated over its nuclear program, the U.S. military this month posted pictures of a powerful bomb designed to penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground facilities that could be used to enrich uranium.
Politics
-
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
-
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
-
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization, with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the UN health agency's 194 member countries.
-
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state's abortion law
One woman had to carry her baby, missing much of her skull, for months knowing she'd bury her daughter soon after she was born. Another started mirroring the life-threatening symptoms that her baby was displaying while in the womb. An OB-GYN found herself secretly traveling out of state to abort her wanted pregnancy, marred by the diagnosis of a fatal fetal anomaly.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Sci-Tech
-
Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages
WhatsApp announced in a blog post-Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.
-
The cyber gulag: How Russia tracks, censors and controls its citizens
For many Russians, it has become increasingly hard to evade the scrutiny of the authorities, with the government actively monitoring social media accounts and using surveillance cameras against activists.
-
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Entertainment
-
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.
-
'SmartLess' podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV
When Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes get together, they can instantly tell if something's wrong: If insults don't immediately fly, there's a problem. Fans of the trio's banter will get much more this week after a documentary film team captured them on tour taking their popular podcast 'SmartLess' to stages in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
-
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada but he may have to wait
Actor Jeremy Renner's hopes to expand a measure for the film industry to northern Nevada were effectively dashed Monday when the bill's sponsor said it's too late to entertain in the current legislative session.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stock market today: Wall Street futures tick down after U.S. debt talks fail to break impasse
Stocks are slipping on Wall Street as the U.S. government creeps closer to the edge of a potentially disastrous default on its debt.
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Lifestyle
-
Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time
Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
-
Clay tablets from ancient Mesopotamia date earliest recorded kiss to 4,500 years ago
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
-
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Sports
-
France details huge security for Paris' gargantuan 2024 Olympic opening ceremony
France's government, the organizing committee president for the 2024 Paris Games and the French capital's mayor signed an 11-page security protocol Tuesday that for the first time publicly laid out plans to shield the July 26 opening ceremony from the threats of terrorism, drone attacks and other risks.
-
LeBron posts historic first half, questions future after Lakers eliminated
LeBron James began the final game of his 20th NBA season with the highest-scoring postseason half of his matchless NBA career. He ended the night by questioning how much longer he plans to chase history.
-
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Autos
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.
-
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan's top automaker.