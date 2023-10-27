Here's what was recalled this week in Canada

Health Canada has recalled several products including pressure cookers and children’s coats. Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.

INSIGNIA MULTI-FUNCTION PRESSURE COOKERS

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Insignia multi-function pressure cookers due to a risk of burn hazard because of incorrect volume markings on the inner pot.

Due to this mismark, customers can overfill the pot and hot foods or liquids can be ejected if the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while in use, said Health Canada.

The recall involves products with the following model numbers: NS-MC60SS8-C, NS- MC60SS9-C, and NS- MC80SS9-C, which can be found on the permanent on-product label on the side of the cooker.

According to the health agency, customers should ensure that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-third capacity when cooking, the lid is fully locked before use, and the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid when in use.

More than 10,000 units have been sold in Canada from October 2017 to June 2023, the recall notes.

No injuries have been reported in Canada as of Sept. 22. In the U.S., the company has received 31 reports of incidents and 17 burn injury reports.

Health Canada is urging customers to stop using the pressure cookers and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.

BOBCAT AND KUBOTA STAND-ON ZERO TURN LAWNMOWERS

Health Canada issued a recall for the Bobcat and Kubota stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers on Thursday due to injury hazard.

The health agency said the dampers installed on the mower’s steering system may prevent the control levers from returning to its position and the operator presence switch will not trigger the engine to stop, causing its blades to cause a crash or laceration hazard to the operator or bystanders.

With less than 50 products sold in Canada, no injuries have been reported as of Oct. 25, the recall notes.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the lawnmower and bring it to a Bobcat or Kubota dealer for inspection and repair.

WILL & YOU CHILDREN’S TOPS

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for several Will & You children’s tops with drawstrings at the waist due to a risk of snagging and entanglement on play structures, fences, vehicles, or other objects.

The impacted products, sold between January 2022 and October 2023, include the following: Albert beige and black spring coat and Bianca green spring coat, both sized 12M to 12T, and Anna dark pink spring coat and Hugo black spring coat, both sized 2T to 10T.

The Lucy cream with pink followers hoodie and Sam cream and black hoodie in various sizes were also recalled.

According to the recall, the company said nearly 2,400 product units were sold in Canada and no injuries have been reported as of Oct. 4.

The heathy agency urged customers to stop using the recalled products and remove the drawstring at the waist to eliminate the hazard.

WOODEN NESTING RINGS

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for small- and medium-sized wooden nesting rings due to a risk of entrapment on or over a child’s head.

The wooden nesting five-pack rings, model number EY04951, were sold between January 2012 and May 2023, while the wooden sparkle nesting three-pack rings, model number EY11016, were sold between January 2021 and May 2023.

The health agency recommends customers to stop using the recalled products.

The company said nearly 640 product units have been sold in Canada and no injuries have been reported as of Oct. 20, the recall indicates.