Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication

Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen, which will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies "in the coming weeks."

This is in addition to Health Canada recently approving the importation of infant and children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen to supply hospitals in Canada. The agency says that the ibuprofen supply has been imported, and distribution is underway.

Health Canada said that all importations of foreign-authorized products "undergoes careful review," to ensure that the product meets Canadian standards of safety and efficacy.

In the meantime, the federal health agency is asking parents not to hoard children’s pain medication—if they can find any supplies on store shelves— to allow other caregivers to access these medications as the shortage continues. If caregivers cannot find the medication needed, Health Canada is encouraging speaking to pharmacists about available alternatives.

"We share the concerns of parents and caregivers about their inability to find infant and children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen. These products are essential for families, caregivers, and health care professionals to reduce fever and pain," Health Canada said in the statement.

Just how large the supply of incoming foreign medication will be remains unclear, other than Health Canada saying that “the amount to be imported will increase supply available to consumers and will help address the immediate situation.”

The federal government has been under increasing pressure from provinces as well as the federal opposition parties to find a solution to the shortage.

