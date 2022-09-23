Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
With three of her six children now sick with a cold, Stephanie Goddard says a shortage of children’s medication across Canada is making her panic.
“I can’t find Children’s liquid Advil or Tylenol anywhere,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “And knowing flu season is right around the corner … my anxiety is through the roof.”
Since June, Goddard has been struggling to find pain and fever medication for her children in Mississauga, Ont., where she lives. While her five-year-old son and two daughters, aged three and one, are not feverish, Goddard said she still wishes she had medicine on hand.
“I hate feeling helpless,” she said.
Goddard is one of several Canadians who wrote to CTVNews.ca about the difficulty of finding pain and fever medication for their children. Struggling to locate medicine, many parents are going to great lengths to secure what they can.
Goddard is among those asking friends and family to help by searching stores and purchasing what they can find. Others said they have visited compounding pharmacies for acetaminophen produced by lab technicians, but have had to pay more for the medication. Some families have resorted to buying medicine outside Canada.
CTVNews.ca had asked Canadians to share how the medicine shortage was affecting their families. The emailed responses have not all been independently verified.
The Ontario Pharmacists Association rang the alarm over cold and flu medication shortages across Canada in July. High demand and supply chain issues are being blamed for affecting availability of infant and children’s pain and fever medications, such as liquid Children’s Tylenol. The shortages also prompted Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children to issue a letter to patients and caregivers informing them of potential challenges in accessing liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen.
Tylenol is the brand name for acetaminophen and ibuprofen is marketed under the brand names Advil and Motrin.
In August, a social media post shared by Health Canada urged Canadians to avoid buying more acetaminophen and ibuprofen medications than necessary for infants and children. Health Canada also advises patients to consult with doctors and pharmacists about other options in the event of a drug shortage, and to check the Drug Shortages Canada website for shortages reported by manufacturers. The Health Canada website has reported shortages among acetaminophen chewable tablets and Tempra Infant Drops, as well as other children’s medications. Shortages occur when a drug manufacturer is not able to meet the demand for a specific drug.
In order to help his 16-month-old daughter get through her COVID-19 symptoms, which included coughing and a runny nose, Branden Johnston used smaller doses of medicine meant for older children. His wife is a pediatric nurse, who was able to calculate the correct dosage for their daughter, he said. But for parents without this knowledge or prior experience, attempting to make this calculation at home can be dangerous, he said.
Despite checking numerous stores and pharmacies across Grande Prairie, Alta., such as Shoppers Drug Mart and Walmart, Johnston said he has not been able to find medication for his toddler.
“It was incredibly difficult to find anything over-the-counter,” he wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. “Pharmacies would tell us that because there is no retail size available [we] would have to see a doctor to get a prescription for them to repackage the larger [adult or children’s] sizes into a dose suitable for the little one.”
Johnston said he was eventually able to find a bottle of Advil chewable tablets for children at Costco. He and his wife crushed the tablets and mixed a portion of them with water to give to their daughter using a syringe.
“It's not the best option but … you do what you got to do when you’re a parent with a sick kid,” Johnston said on Wednesday in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca. “Even toilet paper wasn’t this hard to find.”
COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES A RESOURCE FOR PARENTS
Ellen Patterson works at a compounding pharmacy in Lindsay, Ont., where she and other pharmacists have been preparing acetaminophen as a concentrated liquid for parents to buy. The pain and fever medication is packaged in different sizes and comes with a dosage guide based on the size of the child. While a prescription isn’t required, the medication is offered behind-the-counter, meaning it’s administered by a pharmacist rather than sold on a shelf, Patterson said.
In recent weeks, more parents than usual have been visiting the pharmacy in search of pain relief medication for their children, she said.
“We're a tiny store in a small town [and] we're seeing people that aren't our normal clientele,” Patterson told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
In an email to CTVNews.ca on Thursday, a spokesperson for Haleon, the maker of Advil, wrote that both the COVID-19 pandemic and an “unprecedented” cold and flu season have contributed to “a significant rise in viral illnesses” in Canada. As a result, the company has seen increased demand for pediatric pain relief products, including Children’s Advil.
“This significant increase in demand has resulted in unexpected intermittent disruption at the pharmacy and retail level,” the company said in its email to CTVNews.ca. “We are encouraging consumers to only buy what is needed so that all parents and caregivers can access the product they need to treat their loved ones.”
Johnson & Johnson Inc., the maker of Tylenol, also told CTVNews.ca that it is seeing higher-than-normal demand for some of its products when asked to confirm shortages among Infant and Children’s Tylenol medications.
“We continue to experience increased consumer-driven demand with certain products and markets,” the company said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Thursday. “We are taking all possible measures to ensure product availability.”
As some pharmacies struggle with a short supply of commercially available children’s medicine, Patterson said products offered by compounding pharmacies can serve as another option for parents.
At some pharmacies, however, the medication won’t come without an additional cost. Lindsay Haggarty said she has been struggling to find liquid Children’s Tylenol for her son for months. After visiting a compounding pharmacy near her home in Calgary, she said she paid $27 for a 100-millilitre bottle.
Comparatively, stores such as Walmart sell 100-millilitre bottles of liquid Children’s Tylenol for about $10.
“Unfortunately my child is allergic to ibuprofen so Tylenol is a necessity for us,” Haggarty wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. “It’s very concerning that we can’t get Tylenol for kids.”
Other parents, such as Alina Smirnova, have had to rely on medication shipped from outside the country in order to get by. Her nine-month-old son was recently diagnosed with roseola, a childhood illness that caused his fever to spike to nearly 39 C.
Given her son’s negative reaction to liquid Tylenol, Smirnova had to give him suppositories, she said. But despite visiting numerous pharmacies near her home in Montreal, she wasn’t able to find any medication for her infant.
After sharing her frustration with her parents, who are on vacation in Italy, Smirnova said they were able to purchase two packs of suppositories and ship them to Canada for her son.
“We went to probably five to six pharmacies around where we live and nothing was available,” she told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday in a telephone interview. “I don’t think it’s until you have children [that] you realize how bad the situation is.”
Now, Smirnova’s parents are asking if she wants them to buy any other medications before they return. She plans to give them a list of everything she needs, she said.
“For me, it was like a 911 situation … I understand why people stock up,” she said. “I don't wish this on any other parents.”
Finally, some parents are coping with the shortage by simply being persistent, calling and visiting as many pharmacies as they can. After phoning seven different pharmacies in British Columbia’s Saanich Peninsula on Tuesday, Liz George had no luck finding Infant or Children’s Tylenol for her 11-month-old and nine-year-old children, both of whom are sick, she said.
She did, however, hear from two pharmacies with another brand of acetaminophen in stock for infants. After hanging up the phone, she quickly drove to the pharmacy and grabbed the last bottle in stock, she said.
“The person at the counter said she was surprised there was anything!” George wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. “I'm thankful to have found something.”
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Solarina Ho
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia
Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.
Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women
A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.
Jennifer May named Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post.
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Canada
-
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona’s impact as hurricane warnings issued
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
-
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
-
'We are a sisterhood of survivorship': Winnipeg dragon boat team celebrates 25 years
A Winnipeg dragon boat team is celebrating 25 years of competition, and fighting breast cancer.
-
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
World
-
Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests
Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police.
-
Mar-a-Lago special master orders Trump team to back up any claims of FBI 'planting' evidence
The special master overseeing the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation has ordered former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers to back up out-of-court assertions that the FBI may have planted evidence at the property during their search last month.
-
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
-
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Italians will vote on Sunday in what is being billed as a crucial election as Europe reels from repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine. For the first time in Italy since the end of the Second World War, the election could propel a far-right leader into the premiership.
-
Alabama execution called off last minute for time and medical concerns
Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins.
-
Traffic jams and desperation at the border as Russians flee Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Vladimir Putin's 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his war in Ukraine has already set in motion sweeping changes for many Russians, as drafted men bid their families emotional goodbyes, while others attempt to flee, scrambling to make it across land border crossings or buy air tickets out.
Politics
-
Jennifer May named Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post.
-
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
-
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Health
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now
The UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
-
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
Sci-Tech
-
Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
-
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users, report finds
Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year's Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, a report commissioned by the social media company has found.
-
Fall equinox 2022: Not as 'equal' as you may think
We've entered our second and final equinox of 2022. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Don't Worry Darling' creates an uneasy utopia, but shows wear and tear
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Blonde,' 'Sidney' and 'Bandit.'
-
British author of 'Wolf Hall' saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed 'Wolf Hall' trilogy of historical novels, has died. She was 70.
-
Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show
Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced early Friday morning.
Business
-
U.S. futures dragging Wall Street toward another down week
Wall Street careened toward another day of losses early Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks spurred fears of a possible global recession and sent oil prices to their lowest level since the opening days of 2022.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased.
-
IMF chief warns there will be 'people on the street' globally unless steps taken to ease inflation
There will be "people on the street" globally unless steps are taken to protect the most vulnerable from inflation, International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Wednesday
Lifestyle
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Sports
-
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season over improper relationship
The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization.
-
Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
-
Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in U.S. schools. Experts have doubts.
In some Tampa Bay-area schools, students use foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles as they work toward goals for strength and flexibility. It's all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fuelling a fitness empire.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.