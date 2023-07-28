Health Canada recalls unauthorized skin lightening, treatment products containing 'dangerous ingredients'

Health Canada has issued a recall for several unauthorized skin lightening and skin treatment products, used for skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, after the products were labelled to contain or have been found to contain "dangerous ingredients."

According to the notice issued on Wednesday, the recall is for the following products: Beneks' Fashion Fair Cream, Funbact-A, Visita Plus, Brilliant Skin Essentials Brillant Rejuv Set, Maxi-Peel Exfoliant Solution 1,2, and 3, and RDL Babyface Solution.

The health agency says the products have not been approved and may contain ingredients not listed on the label, or if labelled, may indicate dangerous ingredients and pose serious health risks.

Health Canada previously recalled similar products, which where promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, as a workout aid, as "poppers," or for lightening skin or treating skin conditions, earlier this year.

Health Canada urges Canadians to stop using the recalled products and consult a health care professional if products have been used and if you have health concerns.

Health Canada says the sale of unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal.