WHITEHORSE -- Yukon is lifting some COVID-19 gathering restrictions and capacity limits starting Friday as the Omicron variant peaks in the territory.

Premier Sandy Silver announced indoor organized gatherings and group fitness will no longer be capped at 25 people, but venue capacity limits of 50 per cent and proof of vaccination will still be needed.

Movie theatres, museums and salons will no longer be limited to half their capacity.

Indoor faith gatherings will also be restricted to 50 per cent of venue capacity but proof of vaccination will not be required.

Casinos and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen with proof of vaccination, and bars and restaurants may return to their normal operating hours.

While the territory's state of emergency announced in November remains in place, Silver says officials are hoping to lift all restrictions by March, except the indoor mask mandate and vaccine requirements for some workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.