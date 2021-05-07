OTTAWA -- The vaccine lead for Pfizer Canada says temporarily waiving intellectual property rights and patents isn’t the solution to COVID-19 vaccine inequity.

“What you want to ensure is that you can produce these vaccines in sites that could do it effectively, rapidly with the resources that are being made available to do it,” Fabien Paquette, told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Friday.

Canada is still considering whether it will support a World Trade Organization motion to temporarily waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines.

A group of MPs from all political stripes signed a letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “eliminate all potential barriers to the timely access of affordable COVID-19 medical products.”

Paquette said Pfizer is focused on producing large quantities of vaccines in record time.

He explains Pfizer’s stance in the video at the top of this article.